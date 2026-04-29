Iran LEGO: body bags Netanyahu, turning 'The Bibi Files' into a hit

LEGO animation body bags Netanyahu, turning 'The Bibi Files' into a hit

A new Lego-style multiverse video has gone viral, reimagining the 2024 Tucker Carlson-platformed documentary that uses leaked interrogation footage from the corruption trial of Netanyahu, shedding light on Bibi's 1990s sex scandal and corruption schemes.

The video shows the Israeli PM desperately trying to conceal the facts: "erasing it from the surface."

💥 "You buried the truth but it learned how to breathe. Now it rises and waves. You can't ask to leave," the clip goes.