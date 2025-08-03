BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

3rd Temple WW3 Prophecies Av 9, 2025!
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
45 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 1 day ago

Russia is fighting Ukraine, but also Trump for world dominance. Frankly, many wars are brewing across the world. There will be small wars and rumors of wars until the end, but WW3 won't occur until the last few weeks of the final seven years. I'll show you a few prophecies that state the timing of WW3. Russia sees no benefits in working toward peace. China sees no reasons to wage peace. Demons see no reasons to wage peace. While the world turns, Israel is being emboldened by increased faith in God and Trump's (God's) protection. Av 9 is reminding Israel of their God and the return of the Holy to Jerusalem. Let's examine what's occurring in the world.

Keywords
trumprussiaisraelww3bible prophecyrevelation3rd templered heiferend of days
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy