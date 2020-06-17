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The Blueprint To Change The World: Verified By Philosophy 2/3 | NITA.ONE VIDEO BELOW
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6 views • June 17, 2020
VIDEO VERSION: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jRift8I8zc
*Meant To Be Watched In Intervals Of Your Choice* It Is Recommended To Watch Or Better Yet Listen, On Mobile, Double Tapping The Right Side Of The Screen And/Or Skipping Quote To Quote If You Seek To Learn From Particular Quotes And/Or Hear My Perspectives. You May Always Also Mute And Read Each Quote For Yourself.
Feel Free To Clip From This
-
TIME STAMPS:
Some "F0unding F4thers": 00:00 to 29:30
M4rk Tw4in: 29:30 to 36:30
Random +
Nik0la T3sla: 41:50 to 1:29:15
Random +
R4lph W4ldo Em3rson: 1:34:00 to 2:08:00
Greek Philos0phers: 2:08:00 to 5:28:05
Random +
The Ta0: 6:12:20 to 7:50:50
Buddh4: 7:50:50 +
-
Please Consider Watching Or Visiting www.nita.one
This Is My Life Mission. Please Consider Watching Other Parts & Representing For REAL Change!
Universal, Eternal, Natural, Innate & Generational Blueprint. We Must Unite For ONE Cause.
Presented By Cory Edmund Endrulat.
*Meant To Be Watched In Intervals Of Your Choice* It Is Recommended To Watch Or Better Yet Listen, On Mobile, Double Tapping The Right Side Of The Screen And/Or Skipping Quote To Quote If You Seek To Learn From Particular Quotes And/Or Hear My Perspectives. You May Always Also Mute And Read Each Quote For Yourself.
Feel Free To Clip From This
-
TIME STAMPS:
Some "F0unding F4thers": 00:00 to 29:30
M4rk Tw4in: 29:30 to 36:30
Random +
Nik0la T3sla: 41:50 to 1:29:15
Random +
R4lph W4ldo Em3rson: 1:34:00 to 2:08:00
Greek Philos0phers: 2:08:00 to 5:28:05
Random +
The Ta0: 6:12:20 to 7:50:50
Buddh4: 7:50:50 +
-
Please Consider Watching Or Visiting www.nita.one
This Is My Life Mission. Please Consider Watching Other Parts & Representing For REAL Change!
Universal, Eternal, Natural, Innate & Generational Blueprint. We Must Unite For ONE Cause.
Presented By Cory Edmund Endrulat.
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