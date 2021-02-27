The Tiger Woods Car Crash Investigation: Was It a Remote Control 'Hit' and Run by His Global 'Masters'?

In 2016 Miles Mathis (a creative blogger) posted an essay on his website titled "Is Tiger Woods a Psy-op?" It is a 21 page evaluation of his belief that the character/actor known as 'Tiger Woods' was created in a US Military Base and was manufactured (through his father and handler Earl) to become the greatest Black/Asian golfer of all-time. Through his trials and tribulations the Cabal have given Tiger his rewards, awards and of course his downfalls. There has been what we can call 'Black Shaming' when he was outed as a hard charging womanizer several years ago (First published in November 2009) which cost him his reputation and his marriage and then more recently he was shamed again in public for his impaired driving charges in May of 2017 in Jupiter, Florida and the infamous police sobriety tests. The Illuminati build you up as fast as they take you down. Insert Michael Jackson, Mike Tyson, Prince, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, etc here. BTW... Michael Jordan (who had to take time off from the NBA for his gambling addiction) is the one who introduced Tiger to high stakes gambling which introduced him to his wild party lifestyle in Las Vegas. To the New World Order you are only as good as your last win, record or hit song and then when you become yesterday's news you become disposable. As we saw with the deaths of Prince and Michael Jackson - they were both worth more in death then when they were alive. Tiger Woods loaner car from Genesis (his golf tournament sponsor) may have been electronically hacked and remotely (with fly by wire technology) taking over to crash on it's own. (Remember journalist Michael Hastings died in a horrific car crash when his Mercedes Benz C250 doing over 100 mph crashed head- on into a tree back in June 2013 and actor Paul Walker crashed his car - a Porsche going over 100 mph - into a tree as well and died on November 30th - also in 2013). How did Tiger lose control of the high end Bentley SUV at 7:12 in the morning and cross the street and roll numerous times in a wooded area before coming to a stop? My main questions in this video are: why did it take four hours for authorities to tell us it was Tiger's car in that accident and why were there no live video shots of the emergency workers live on the scene right after Tiger crashed? This would have been huge breaking news and makes me wonder was this car placed there before the accident because the crash area really shows zero evidence that a SUV crashed and rolled violently in that landscape. As Miles Mathis wrote back in April 2016 "Is Tiger Woods a Psyop?" I don't think that Miles was far off the answer for asking that question almost five years ago.Related link:Related Videos:Official MAG BITTER TRUTH OfficialTHE TIGER WOODS CAR CRASH HOAX EXPOSEDTiger Woods Interview as Young 14-Year-Old | Golfing WorldGlobal Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GabGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app