A US supplied Abrams was Destroyed near the village of Berdychi west of Avdeevka - One of the Crew was Killed & Three managed to Bail out
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

A US supplied Abrams was destroyed near the village of Berdychi west of Avdeevka. One of the crew was killed and three managed to bail out. It had been disabled earlier but a Russian drone hit inside the tank after the crew started to bail out setting off an ammunition detonation.

