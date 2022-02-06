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Karen Kingston Exposes the Vaccine Bioweapon, What's In It that Harms Us & How It Tracks Humans
cbjrealnews
cbjrealnews
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155 views • February 06, 2022
Karen Kingston, former Pfizer employee and biotech analyst, joins John Di Lemme LIVE on the CBJ Real News Podcast Show to discuss the vaccine bioweapon, what's in it, why it's harmful to our bodies, and how it can be used to track humans. This truth will blow your mind, and she backs it up with proof!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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