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Karen Kingston Exposes the Vaccine Bioweapon, What's In It that Harms Us & How It Tracks Humans
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155 views • February 06, 2022
Karen Kingston, former Pfizer employee and biotech analyst, joins John Di Lemme LIVE on the CBJ Real News Podcast Show to discuss the vaccine bioweapon, what's in it, why it's harmful to our bodies, and how it can be used to track humans. This truth will blow your mind, and she backs it up with proof!
✔ Want More *Real News* go to...
http://www.ConservativeBusinessJournal.com/updateme
✔ Get the *FREE Conservative Business Journal Podcast APP* Now, Go to… https://www.conservativebusinessjournal.com/apps/
✔ The #1 Secret on How to CANCEL the Cancel Culture is to support Conservative Business Owners and Entrepreneurs by going to http://www.ConservativeMarketplace.com Thank you for the Support! We are Always Open and WE LOVE PATRIOTS! Plus we offer a Mask Free – Vax Free Shopping Experience. Now go Shop away at over 150 Items in the Conservative Marketplace… http://www.ConservativeMarketplace.com
✔ June 3 & 4, 2022…Our Epic *5* Star, Epic 2 Day *We The People Fight Back Event* is happening and as always it will Sell Out…
We are at 67% Sold Out already! Make Sure to Secure Your VIP Ticket before it Sells Out you…
Go to http://www.WeThePeopleFightBackEvent.com and use Coupon Code CBJ for an Instant $100 Savings off your Ultra-All Inclusive VIP Ticket
✔ Subscribe to John Di Lemme’s Clouthub Channel and be notified of all LIVE Shows at https://clouthub.com/c/cbjrealnews
✔ Follow John Di Lemme and the CBJ Real News on Telegram at https://t.me/cbjrealnews
✔ Support Patriot Mike Lindell and Receive Up to 66% Off Your Entire Order… Go to www.MyPillow.com and use Promo Code CBJ to receive your INSTANT Savings!
✔ Want More *Real News* go to...
http://www.ConservativeBusinessJournal.com/updateme
✔ Get the *FREE Conservative Business Journal Podcast APP* Now, Go to… https://www.conservativebusinessjournal.com/apps/
✔ The #1 Secret on How to CANCEL the Cancel Culture is to support Conservative Business Owners and Entrepreneurs by going to http://www.ConservativeMarketplace.com Thank you for the Support! We are Always Open and WE LOVE PATRIOTS! Plus we offer a Mask Free – Vax Free Shopping Experience. Now go Shop away at over 150 Items in the Conservative Marketplace… http://www.ConservativeMarketplace.com
✔ June 3 & 4, 2022…Our Epic *5* Star, Epic 2 Day *We The People Fight Back Event* is happening and as always it will Sell Out…
We are at 67% Sold Out already! Make Sure to Secure Your VIP Ticket before it Sells Out you…
Go to http://www.WeThePeopleFightBackEvent.com and use Coupon Code CBJ for an Instant $100 Savings off your Ultra-All Inclusive VIP Ticket
✔ Subscribe to John Di Lemme’s Clouthub Channel and be notified of all LIVE Shows at https://clouthub.com/c/cbjrealnews
✔ Follow John Di Lemme and the CBJ Real News on Telegram at https://t.me/cbjrealnews
✔ Support Patriot Mike Lindell and Receive Up to 66% Off Your Entire Order… Go to www.MyPillow.com and use Promo Code CBJ to receive your INSTANT Savings!
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