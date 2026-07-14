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Date: July 14, 2026. Lesson 137-2026. Title: Cold Water, Good News, and Unshakable Integrity
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In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine Proverbs 25:25–26, where Solomon contrasts two powerful images: the refreshing joy of good news from a distant land and the tragic consequences of a righteous person compromising before the wicked. Just as cold water revives a weary soul, faithful believers are called to bring hope, encouragement, and the life-giving message of the Gospel to others. At the same time, this passage warns that when those entrusted with truth yield under pressure, they become like a polluted spring, depriving others of the clear water they desperately need. This study challenges every believer to be both a source of refreshment and a steadfast witness whose integrity remains unshaken in the face of opposition.

Lesson 137-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961


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