⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (from 25 to 31 January 2025)

From 25 to 31 Jan 2025, the Russian Armed Forces have carried out seven group strikes by high-precision weapons and strike drones, which have engaged critical energy facilities that support the work of the UKR defence industry.

In addition, the infrastructure of military airfields, assembly, storage, and launching sites of strike drones and uncrewed surface vehicles as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed groups, were hit.

▫️Over the past week, units of the Sever Group of Forces continued to eliminate AFU formations on the territory of Kursk region. The Russian Armed Forces liberated Nikolayevo-Daryino.

Aviation and drone strikes and artillery fire hit manpower and hardware of a tank brigade, a heavy mechanised brigade, four mech'd brigades, two air assault brigades of the AFU, a marine brigade, and three territorial defence brigades.

In Kharkov direction, units of a motorised infantry brigade, an air assault brigade of the AFU, and a territorial defence brigade suffered losses.

During the week in the area of responsibility of the Sever Group of Forces, the enemy suffered losses of up to 2,200 troops, nine tanks, 57 armoured fighting vehicles, including a U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle.

Russian troops destroyed 144 motor vehicles, 22 field artillery guns, 13 electronic warfare stations, and nine field ammunition depots.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces has liberated Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region).

Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of three mech'd brigs, an air assault brig, a mountain assault brig, and an assault brig of the AFU, a territorial defence brig, and a national guard brig.

The enemy suffered losses of more than 2,425 troops, two tanks, and 22 armoured fighting vehicles, including nine U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers.

Russian units eliminated 53 motor vehicles, 39 field artill guns, 16 of them manuf'd by NATO countries, six electronic warfare stations, and 11 ammo depots.

▫️Yug GOFs improved the tactical situation. Strikes were delivered at units of three mechanised brigades, an assault brigade, and an airmobile brigade of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and a national guard brigade.

AFU losses in this direction during the week amounted to up to 1,445 troops, 13 armoured fighting vehicles, including three M113 armoured personnel carriers, and four U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, 11 field artillery guns, including three Western-made artillery guns.

11 field ammunition depots and three electronic warfare stations were eliminated.

▫️The Tsentr GOFs continued advancing into the depths of the enemy's defence and liberated Zelenoye, Novoyelizavetovka, and Novovasilyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian units hit five mechanised brigades, an airmobile brigade, a motorised infantry brigade of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, two national guard brigades, and the Lyut Assault Brig of the Nat'l Police of UKR.

▫️AFU losses more than 4,000 troops, five tanks, 32 armoured fighting vehicles, including a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, and three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers.

Moreover, 48 motor vehicles, and 25 field artillery guns were destroyed.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces liberated Velikaya Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic) as a result of active operations.

Russian units engaged three mech'd brigs, an air assault brig of the AFU, a marine brigade, two territorial defence brigs, and a nat'l guard brig.

The enemy lost more than 1,015 troops, four tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, and 31 field artillery guns, five of them made up of NATO countries.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of a mechanised brigade, three coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a territorial defence brigade.

The AFU lost over 315 troops and 24 motor vehicles were neutralised.

▫️Past week, air defence systems have shot down two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 31 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, 592 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 290 of them outside the special military operation zone.

▫️Over the past week, 43 UKR servicemen have surrendered on the line of contact.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 41,987 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,975 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,511 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,087 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,060 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.