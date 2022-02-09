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Just when I thought things could not get more insane Brandon’s administration pulls another outrageously crazy move.
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331 views • February 09, 2022
Just when I thought things could not get more insane Brandon’s administration pulls another outrageously crazy move.
They are rolling out a new program to distribute crack pipes in minority communities to help promote "racial equity," paid for by American tax dollars. 😱😱😱
🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10487091/Biden-administration-fund-handing-crack-pipes-addicts-improve-racial-equity.html
They are rolling out a new program to distribute crack pipes in minority communities to help promote "racial equity," paid for by American tax dollars. 😱😱😱
🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10487091/Biden-administration-fund-handing-crack-pipes-addicts-improve-racial-equity.html
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