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COP IS LOOKING FOR A REASON TO SHOOT OR KILL SOMEONE SO THEY CAN GET SOME PAID TIME OFF.
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Six Cops Thought All Bodycams Were OFF! Here's What Was Recorded - Here is why you should not trust the cops. The rest of the cops don't seem to have any problem with the idea. Are all cops bad? If they have been on the job for very long and have been successful I would have to say there is a very good chance. In the "cop culture" and our society it is hard not be. There job is to serve and protect...not you...the corporate state they work for.
Source: High Impact Flix
Source: High Impact Flix
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