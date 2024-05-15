An Explosion of Election Fraud with Senator Jim Runestad

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Michigan Sen Jim Runestad has made national headlines speaking out against the election corruption bill SB 603. The devil is in the details he proclaims. Jim takes a few minutes to talk to Eileen about why this new bill should infuriate every American especially in the State of Michigan and what people can do to derail it.





See Jim's video below:





https://x.com/runwithrunestad/status/1785475513857069408?s=46&t=KJg8q48xUlyUljUt1qEX5g





