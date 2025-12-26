Biblicle Clues on Rapture Timing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For centuries, Christians have debated the timing of the rapture—will it happen before, during, or after the Tribulation? Many believe in a Pre-Tribulation Rapture, while others argue for a Mid-Trib or Post-Trib Rapture. But what does Scripture actually teach? In this lesson, we’ll take a deep dive into biblical prophecy, Jesus’ own words, and key passages to uncover the truth.
Website: https://timeisrunningoutthebook.com/
🔥 In this video, we’ll explore:
Does the Bible give us a timeline for the rapture?
Why did Jesus compare His return to the days of Noah?
What did the early Church believe about the rapture?
The 7-day and 7-year pattern—does it reveal something deeper?
How the book of Daniel and Revelation fit into the rapture discussion
🚨 Many Christians have been taught that the rapture could happen at any moment—but is that what the Bible really says? What if we've misunderstood God’s timeline for the end times?
✝️ This isn't about setting dates—it's about paying attention to God’s prophetic clock and understanding the signs of the times.
📖 Key Bible Passages Discussed:
Matthew 24:36-44
1 Thessalonians 5:1-4
2 Thessalonians 2:1-3
Revelation 6-7
Daniel’s 70 Weeks Prophecy
👉 Make sure to watch until the end, where I reveal a shocking verse that most people overlook when talking about the rapture!
🔔 Subscribe & Stay Connected
If you want solid biblical teaching on prophecy, end-times events, and how to stand firm in faith, make sure to subscribe and hit the notification bell!
📢 JOIN THE CONVERSATION!
Do you believe in Pre-Trib, Mid-Trib, or Post-Trib Rapture? Let me know in the comments below—I’d love to hear your thoughts!
#Rapture #EndTimes #BibleProphecy #Tribulation #JesusIsComing #LastDays #Revelation #TheRapture #SecondComing #BiblicalTruth