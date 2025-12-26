BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biblicle Clues on Rapture Timing
Biblicle Clues on Rapture Timing
Life on the Narrow Road
Life on the Narrow Road
5 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Premieres 12/30/25, 05:35 PM

For centuries, Christians have debated the timing of the rapture—will it happen before, during, or after the Tribulation? Many believe in a Pre-Tribulation Rapture, while others argue for a Mid-Trib or Post-Trib Rapture. But what does Scripture actually teach? In this lesson, we’ll take a deep dive into biblical prophecy, Jesus’ own words, and key passages to uncover the truth.


Website: https://timeisrunningoutthebook.com/


🔥 In this video, we’ll explore:


Does the Bible give us a timeline for the rapture?

Why did Jesus compare His return to the days of Noah?

What did the early Church believe about the rapture?

The 7-day and 7-year pattern—does it reveal something deeper?

How the book of Daniel and Revelation fit into the rapture discussion

🚨 Many Christians have been taught that the rapture could happen at any moment—but is that what the Bible really says? What if we've misunderstood God’s timeline for the end times?


✝️ This isn't about setting dates—it's about paying attention to God’s prophetic clock and understanding the signs of the times.


📖 Key Bible Passages Discussed:


Matthew 24:36-44

1 Thessalonians 5:1-4

2 Thessalonians 2:1-3

Revelation 6-7

Daniel’s 70 Weeks Prophecy

👉 Make sure to watch until the end, where I reveal a shocking verse that most people overlook when talking about the rapture!


🔔 Subscribe & Stay Connected

If you want solid biblical teaching on prophecy, end-times events, and how to stand firm in faith, make sure to subscribe and hit the notification bell!


📢 JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Do you believe in Pre-Trib, Mid-Trib, or Post-Trib Rapture? Let me know in the comments below—I’d love to hear your thoughts!


#Rapture #EndTimes #BibleProphecy #Tribulation #JesusIsComing #LastDays #Revelation #TheRapture #SecondComing #BiblicalTruth

Keywords
rapturetribulationend timeslast daysthe antichristthe return of jesus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
New research highlights top foods that may harm your brain and increase risk of cognitive decline

New research highlights top foods that may harm your brain and increase risk of cognitive decline

Patrick Lewis
Former aide claims Netanyahu&#8217;s first post-Oct. 7 priority was evading responsibility

Former aide claims Netanyahu’s first post-Oct. 7 priority was evading responsibility

Cassie B.
Kristi Noem declares endgame for Maduro as military pressure mounts

Kristi Noem declares endgame for Maduro as military pressure mounts

Jacob Thomas
Microplastics invade reproductive organs—nature&#8217;s colorful defense may be our best hope

Microplastics invade reproductive organs—nature’s colorful defense may be our best hope

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy