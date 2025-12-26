Biblicle Clues on Rapture Timing

For centuries, Christians have debated the timing of the rapture—will it happen before, during, or after the Tribulation? Many believe in a Pre-Tribulation Rapture, while others argue for a Mid-Trib or Post-Trib Rapture. But what does Scripture actually teach? In this lesson, we’ll take a deep dive into biblical prophecy, Jesus’ own words, and key passages to uncover the truth.





Does the Bible give us a timeline for the rapture?

Why did Jesus compare His return to the days of Noah?

What did the early Church believe about the rapture?

The 7-day and 7-year pattern—does it reveal something deeper?

How the book of Daniel and Revelation fit into the rapture discussion

📖 Key Bible Passages Discussed:





Matthew 24:36-44

1 Thessalonians 5:1-4

2 Thessalonians 2:1-3

Revelation 6-7

Daniel’s 70 Weeks Prophecy

