WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 31JUL22 - Plane Flies Too Fast

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/cMNh4rxDRAA
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #192
Links to sources:
Plane Flies Too Fast - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXE7u...
Helicopter Avoids Crash - https://twitter.com/aviationbrk/statu...
Wing Vortex - https://twitter.com/aviationbrk/statu...
Highway Takeoff - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJHYU...
Rushed Takeoff - https://twitter.com/aviationbrk/statu...
Flying Sideways - https://www.facebook.com/aviationlove...
Helicopter Drops Car - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnzTy...
Engine Bursting Out Flames - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESV-K...
Racing A Plane - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=325...
Full Brakes - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxbFP...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet
I do not claim these clips as my own. All credit goes to the rightful owners. If your clip was featured and you want it taken down, send me an e-mail explaining the situation and we'll resolve it.
Want me to feature your video? Submit it here » https://bit.ly/submitwdoa
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