A Holistic Health Conversation With Dr. Andrew Kaufman
12 views • 1 day ago

Leading nutritionist/health specialist, award-winning author, and radio show host, Nancy Addison talks with Dr. Andrew Kaufman on mental health, depression, and holiday challenges. They share their thoughts on what we can do to lift our mood naturally, without drugs. They discuss communication skills. They also go into what they see going on in the world today regarding health, wellness, and truth.

Dr. Kaufman's website: https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/


Nancy’s 7 books on Amazon are also in Audio and some of them are in large print:  
https://www.amazon.com/Nancy-Addison/e/B00E6K5KGY/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1

Nancy’s website is: https://www.organichealthylife.com 


Medical Disclaimer:

Information provided in this podcast, blog, article, video is for informational purposes only. The information is a result of years of practice and experience by Nancy Addison CHC and Dr. Kaufman. However, this information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging.

Do not use the information provided in this blog, audio podcast, article, video  for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or homeopathic supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, contact your health care provider promptly. Do not disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking professional advice because of something you have read in this email.

Information provided in this video or audio and the use of any products or services related to this video by you DOES NOT create a health counselor-client relationship between you and Nancy Addison, certified health counselor. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.











depressionholidaymentalhealthdrandrewkaufman
