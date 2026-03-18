Israeli/US strikes on Largest gas field in Iran & the World, South Pars

Israeli strikes on the largest gas field in Iran and the world, South Pars.

❗️The consequences of Israeli strikes on the largest gas field in Iran and the world, South Pars.

⚡️There are reports of strikes on the largest Iranian gas processing plant in Asaluyeh in the Bushehr province, which is part of the infrastructure of the South Pars gas field.

According to Kan News, the strike was carried out by Israeli Air Force fighter jets in coordination with the United States.

South Pars accounts for about 75% of Iran's natural gas production, and it is estimated that about 80% of the country's power grid runs on natural gas.

Let's go. Iran has issued an urgent warning calling for the evacuation of personnel from petrochemical facilities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

⚡️Iran stated that the US and Israel carried out strikes on its South Pars gas field, and some gas and oil facilities have been put out of action.

After this, Iran issued a message calling for the evacuation of personnel from petrochemical facilities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

More: 💥🇮🇷 Oil prices and European natural gas jumped after Iran reported damage to its energy infrastructure along the Persian Gulf coast.

The reported strikes are described as the most significant against Iran’s strategically vital energy sector since the start of the conflict.

Iranian state media said several facilities were targeted, including the South Pars gas field — a major supply source for regional partners — along with a refinery and an unspecified petrochemical site near Asaluyeh.

More:

Iranian media linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has issued an urgent warning to civilians near the following sites:

➡️SAMREF Refinery – Saudi Arabia

➡️Al Hosn Gas Field – UAE

➡️Jubail Petrochemical Complex – Saudi Arabia

➡️Mesaieed Petrochemical Complex & Mesaieed Holding (Chevron-affiliated) – Qatar

➡️Ras Laffan Refinery (Phases 1 & 2) – Qatar

The statement says these locations are now considered legitimate targets due to ongoing regional escalation. Civilians and personnel in the vicinity are instructed to evacuate immediately and move to safe distances to protect their lives.

It also reiterates that Iran previously warned regional authorities against aligning with external pressure and entering a path of escalation. The statement holds those governments fully responsible for the consequences of their decisions.

and: 💥🇮🇱 Multiple explosions reported in central Israel. Israeli channels report submunitions impacts.