Watch this mother’s heart-wrenching testimony at a @ SASDinfo board meeting.
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 12 days ago

"Teachers coaxed her daughter to be trans. They shaved her head, and changed her name without notifying parents. Her daughter is now on testosterone and got a double mastectomy."


Keywords
groomingchild abuseagenda 2030teachersmental illnessgay agendaindoctrinationtrans agendaschool board meetingcrimes against childrenschool boardagenda 2025self mutilationcoaxed her childdaughter on testosteroneshaved heads

