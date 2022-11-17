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Watch this mother’s heart-wrenching testimony at a @ SASDinfo board meeting.
"Teachers coaxed her daughter to be trans. They shaved her head, and changed her name without notifying parents. Her daughter is now on testosterone and got a double mastectomy."