Geriatric Senators Push For Big Tech Censorship [MARKET ULTRA EP#40 -7AM]

MARKET ULTRA
THURSDAY FEBRUARY 1, 2024
EPISODE #40 7AM
With Craig Wenclewicz and Pete Santilli
OXFORD CLUB: Fuel your financial future.. go to www.2024oilboom.com or click the link below and get started today.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.