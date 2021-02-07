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@GreenRiverAlchemy
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Mark Passio discusses the
One Great Work Network
, which launches February 2, 2021!
Also, Mark updates the audience on his other projects, including the documentary Mark Passio and the Science of Natural Law, which is in the final stages of production. To reserve your copy of the documentary, click
here
.
Thanks to Mark and the whole team for their work getting this network off the ground and taking the time to chat with Winnipeg Alternative Media!
What on Earth Is Happening
Winnipeg Alternative Media
LBRY URL
lbry://@GreenRiverAlchemy#6/Mark-Passio-One-Great-Work-Network-Promo#c
Claim ID
c9421b936f568f079c9ebd1ef4c683a3217ef977
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