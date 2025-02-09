Please Support Our Sponsors!

Deeper Tragedy of “Long” Covid

With Thomas Baine, electro-chemist & energy innovator

Telegram: @AOEblackswan, On X: @AOEVCbreakthru

Fresh from the threat of Democrats and RINOs to reject Trump’s HHS nominee RFK for his refusal to cheerlead for pHARMa’s vaccines, and amid the shocking culling of millions of chickens to avoid something called “bird flu”, there continues to be excess injury and death from the Covid jab such that it cannot be considered anything other than a Crime Against Humanity.

When examining who the perps might include, we find none other than Facebook’s owner, Mark Censorberg, or as we affectionately call the apologizing psychopath, “Zuck” – and his bioweapons development platform, the “Zuckerburg-Chan institute”.

Mr. Baine has presented several times previously, including on the Covid hospital death protocols and the reason for the dearth of energy innovations. The former included lots of chemistry which he’ll use again to describe the blood clotting and explain why "Long" Covid is nothing more than vaccine injury - and that the shot was an “attack” on humanity. Mr. Baine will also discuss the “Fibrin Vaccine” and the coming “Cancer Vaccine.”

How can MAHA deal with the endless bad news around “vaccines?” Consider joining the Patients First Coalition as an “ambassador” to help with this (1). You’ll then be invited to periodic zooms to learn how you can pass any Trump and RFK’s initiatives to MAHA.