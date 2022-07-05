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ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Tuesday 7/5/22 • JONATHAN HULLIHAN - TEXAS STATE OF EMERGENCY - BORDER INVASION • Infowars
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1042 views • July 05, 2022

BREAKING: TEXAS COUNTIES TO DECLARE “INVASION” AT SOUTHERN BORDER AS LOCAL OFFICIALS HOPE TO GET SUPPORT FROM GOVERNORCounty officials will reportedly invoke article IV Section 4 of the US Constitution as local resources are overwhelmed by ongoing crisis!

Watch & share this EXPLOSIVE broadcast that also contains breaking details about the Highland Park mass shooter that Big Tech & the MSM don’t want you to know!

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