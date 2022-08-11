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August 11, 2022 -- ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/

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Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Jim Lee

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https://climateviewer.com/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fuel_oi... oil (also known as, and residues - the heavier fractions.


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