https://gettr.com/post/p26w5dm47c0

2023.01.31 We Chinese have been represented by the Chinese Communist Party for over 70 years and have monopolized everything we have, it's time to end this slavery, and our fellow fighters oF NFSC share the same beliefs, we have the G-Series projects, and every fighter can invest, our destiny is in our own hands.

我们中国人被中共代表了70多年了，垄断了我们的一切，是时候结束这种奴隶制度了，而我们新中国联邦战友都是有共同信仰的，我们有G系列项目，而且每个战友都可以投资，命运掌握在我们自己的手中。



