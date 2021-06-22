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▶️ Altseason, Coin Maximalists, & FUD With Nicole Grinstead | EP#448
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20 views • June 22, 2021
I had the opportunity to chat with Nicole Grinstead aka @NrdGrl007 about altseason, crypto maximalists, energy FUD, living the unbanked life, and how you can do it too with crypto.
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
02:20 Investing Approach
05:22 HEX
10:30 Decentralized Social
11:10 Living Unbanked
18:20 Spending Crypto
19:40 DeFi
20:30 ETH 2.0
25:00 Crypto Market
27:30 Crypto Maximalism
31:30 Bitcoin Energy
34:00 Doge
37:30 Crypto Ease Of Use
38:40 Crypto Coin Shoutout
41:00 Toxic Crypto Communities
43:10 Twetch
52:00 Outro
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• What is your approach to crypto and deciding what coins to invest in?
• What’s it like living unbanked with crypto?
• What are some applications/dapps that you use to buy goods and services?
• How can the people watching get started on the journey to becoming unbanked?
• Thoughts on Defi?
• Thoughts on NFTs?
• Are we in altseason and do you see the rest of the year being more bullish or bearish?
• What are your thoughts on crypto maximalists?
• Any thoughts on Hex, Theta, Bitclout, or SoMee?
• What are your thoughts on the recent Ethereum upgrade and what is to come in July for EIP1559?
• What are your thoughts on ETH killers – BNB, DOT, ADA, etc. – Will these take over ETH or will we see gas fees improve or other solutions like we see on layer 2?
• What are your thoughts on the Bitcoin energy FUD?
• Any coins or projects you’d like to give a shout out to?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about you?
What do you think about Bitcoin & Ethereum right now? Are you following Nicole? What are your thoughts on DeFi and NFTs currently? Let us know if you have any questions or thoughts in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads:
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
02:20 Investing Approach
05:22 HEX
10:30 Decentralized Social
11:10 Living Unbanked
18:20 Spending Crypto
19:40 DeFi
20:30 ETH 2.0
25:00 Crypto Market
27:30 Crypto Maximalism
31:30 Bitcoin Energy
34:00 Doge
37:30 Crypto Ease Of Use
38:40 Crypto Coin Shoutout
41:00 Toxic Crypto Communities
43:10 Twetch
52:00 Outro
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• What is your approach to crypto and deciding what coins to invest in?
• What’s it like living unbanked with crypto?
• What are some applications/dapps that you use to buy goods and services?
• How can the people watching get started on the journey to becoming unbanked?
• Thoughts on Defi?
• Thoughts on NFTs?
• Are we in altseason and do you see the rest of the year being more bullish or bearish?
• What are your thoughts on crypto maximalists?
• Any thoughts on Hex, Theta, Bitclout, or SoMee?
• What are your thoughts on the recent Ethereum upgrade and what is to come in July for EIP1559?
• What are your thoughts on ETH killers – BNB, DOT, ADA, etc. – Will these take over ETH or will we see gas fees improve or other solutions like we see on layer 2?
• What are your thoughts on the Bitcoin energy FUD?
• Any coins or projects you’d like to give a shout out to?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about you?
What do you think about Bitcoin & Ethereum right now? Are you following Nicole? What are your thoughts on DeFi and NFTs currently? Let us know if you have any questions or thoughts in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads:
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
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