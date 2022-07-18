Jesse Kelly | Joe And Hunter: Like Father, Like Son

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Like Miranda Devine has said before, you have to follow the money. Jesse asks the "Laptop From Hell" author how long a guy like Hunter Biden can habitually keep pleading to have money-wired for his drugs and prostitutes before it turns into a federal investigation? The president might not be a habitual crack user, but suspicious money-wiring from overseas corporations is one thing he does share in common with his son.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1cit87-joe-and-hunter-like-father-like-son.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5