Latex-Free Shoes | Latex-Free Boots for the Chemically Sensitive, MCAS, Everyone!

Links are below!





One of the first signs of a reaction to natural rubber latex for many people traces back to one's feet! Peeling, burning soles or itchy feet are a common sign that your body is telling you that latex is not OK for you! Listen to your body.





Vionic:

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3wOqhWx

eBay: https://tinyurl.com/4x5mjpk9

Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/mvnxrsc3





Crocs:

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3mGhVM1

eBay: https://tinyurl.com/yeaz8vr9

Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/98zck33p





Wool boots on Etsy: https://tidd.ly/3V1kVWe





Article: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/latex-free-shoes





Intro to Latex Allergy: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/i-have-a-latex-allergy-now-what





Latex IS Toxic!: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/is-natural-rubber-latex-toxic





Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books





Sign up for our free weekly-or-less newsletter, in which we share things that we don’t share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/





Paypal Tip Jar: https://tinyurl.com/56stjm4b





Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1





We do not strive or debate. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!





Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):





Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69





EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc





Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629





Connect with US via our newsletter and website!





How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us





Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop





Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!





This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.





Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer