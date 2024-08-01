July 16, 2024 – Message of Jesus to Christina Gallagher, Ireland

My little one, I desire you reveal what I tell you to the people of the world.

It grieves My Sacred Heart that such a defilement of My Church has come about and to see all that is of Me, the Lord and God of you all, being withdrawn.

How can My shepherds look on and remain in approval of its destruction, as the very sacraments of your Lord God are disposed of?

The dark spirits of hell are upon your world and how you will need the Bread of Life! How precious is the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in Latin, due to its reverence. How the devil hates it.

The world is ripe in receiving the final secret of Fatima about to be fulfilled. Soon the third world [madness] will rage throughout the world, killing a multitude of people.

What you experience now of your hospitals’ withdrawal of care is only in its early stages. You will be denied every need and facility in your time as you await “the mark of the beast” in the form of ‘the chip’. There all information about your person will be contained for the destruction of many, many souls to be separated from Life in Me.

Soon all that you own will be seized.

The “red army” is about to take control.

How I look upon a world’s people who do not want to know Me!

I am deserted on every side for so many have been blinded by the evil one and the people for whom I shed My Blood have swayed with the darkest deception of Hell. Woe unto the man who deserts My Life and Sacrifice! Hell awaits him, yet its very reality is denied. How real it is and awaits many who live by the flesh and the world. Man does not live by bread alone but through Me, his Lord God.

You, My people in My Mother’s House this day, how so many of you hear but remain deaf. I have shown you the power of My Hand in love and mercy to heal and convert many but your hearts are closed.

My Church, its destruction has begun.



Now you will experience many calamities in your world – all manner of disaster but the most painful are the disasters prepared for your souls. You merry your way in the evil surrounding you and engulfing your souls in sin.

How My Sacred Heart has cried out to you! Many of you have lost your faith. How you will witness death of soul while you are asleep in your flesh and drift with the evil that surrounds you.

You who hear, know that the only Church you will have will be hidden, suppressed and underground. Many of My priests will be martyred. Many of My churches will burn to the ground with My Body and Blood therein. You will be denied My sacraments.





Your world will have fires that will destroy on a huge scale. The weather will become so abnormal – much of the abnormality will be man-made. You will be left with nothing. Disasters and diseases will multiply – much of which will be man-made.



