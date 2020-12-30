© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maoist shaming at the local gunstore
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • December 30, 2020
I experienced a surreally grotesque Maoist shaming at the gun store. Seems like they're gonna lock me up and I got the distinct impression it's the madhouse for me. It was followed up by some interesting traffic hijinks. I wish that I had gotten it on tape. I WILL NEVER WEAR A CHINESE bondage mask. I tried to put this up starting on the 22nd. Looks like our "dear" leaders are going full Nazi and don't you just love this week's nauseating propaganda.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.