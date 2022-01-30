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Messages To Humanity Soundtrack
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27 views • January 30, 2022
"Two Steps From Hell - Victory"
From far away
In mountains deep
The night of blood
In twilight sleep
The armies fight
For king and queen
There will be no
No victory
The swords collide
With power and force
As mighty men
Show no remorse
It is the time
The snow is melting
It is the time
Of reckoning
-
🔥 Alternative / Backup Channels 🔥
YouTube 2 (second account): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkaTJw2jDndhP1G3y8AhjcA
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@messagestohumanity:a
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/messagestohumanity
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286062
🇧🇷 Brazilian Portuguese Channels 🇧🇷
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTvqHkkUhrZylyKlAFG5-Cw
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1414416
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mensagensparaahumanidade:8
🌌 Art by Mandy Jurgens
Art Link: https://www.artstation.com/artwork/qYwL2
Profile Link: https://www.artstation.com/aliena85
🎵 Music by Two Steps From Hell
https://youtu.be/hKRUPYrAQoE
From far away
In mountains deep
The night of blood
In twilight sleep
The armies fight
For king and queen
There will be no
No victory
The swords collide
With power and force
As mighty men
Show no remorse
It is the time
The snow is melting
It is the time
Of reckoning
-
🔥 Alternative / Backup Channels 🔥
YouTube 2 (second account): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkaTJw2jDndhP1G3y8AhjcA
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@messagestohumanity:a
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/messagestohumanity
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286062
🇧🇷 Brazilian Portuguese Channels 🇧🇷
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTvqHkkUhrZylyKlAFG5-Cw
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1414416
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mensagensparaahumanidade:8
🌌 Art by Mandy Jurgens
Art Link: https://www.artstation.com/artwork/qYwL2
Profile Link: https://www.artstation.com/aliena85
🎵 Music by Two Steps From Hell
https://youtu.be/hKRUPYrAQoE
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