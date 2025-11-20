The Epstein Trap, Human Cattle, and the BBC's $5 Billion Lie

Kristy Allen connects the dots between seemingly disparate headlines to reveal a chilling narrative of control and corruption. The episode dives deep into the unfolding Epstein saga, arguing that Democrats have walked into a "trap" by demanding the client list, as evidence shows Donald Trump was the pedophile's "greatest enemy," not his ally.





But the darkness runs deeper. The discussion ventures into the terrifying allegations surrounding Epstein's Zorro Ranch, described as a "baby factory" and underground lab for transhumanism and genetic experiments, revealing an elite obsession with creating a "perfect race" and achieving immortality.





