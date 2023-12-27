X22 Report Ep 3243b - 2024 Will Go Down As The Year Of Election Interference, In The End The Patriots Win

X22 Report Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3243b - Dec26th

2024 Will Go Down As The Year Of Election Interference, In The End The Patriots Win





The [DS] will continue to try to stop Trump, in the end this will make more and more people up. The NYT is projecting that if Trump is convicted this will make his pole numbers drop, the opposite will happen. The [DS] is now flooding the country with illegals, this will not stop, this is the only way that can have enough people to cheat in the election, but think about what the people will see, foreigners pushing the country in a different direction. 2024 will the year of election interference, in the end the patriots will win,





🍃 Support weight loss with a solution derived from Mother Earth: 🍃

---> http://www.trimwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get UP To 51% OFF!!!





All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.





Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kit.

Use Code X22 For 10% Off

https://www.twc.health/X22