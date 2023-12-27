Create New Account
X22 Report Ep 3243b - 2024 Will Go Down As The Year Of Election Interference, In The End The Patriots Win
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago

X22 Report Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep 3243b - Dec26th 

2024 Will Go Down As The Year Of Election Interference, In The End The Patriots Win


The [DS] will continue to try to stop Trump, in the end this will make more and more people up. The NYT is projecting that if Trump is convicted this will make his pole numbers drop, the opposite will happen. The [DS] is now flooding the country with illegals, this will not stop, this is the only way that can have enough people to cheat in the election, but think about what the people will see, foreigners pushing the country in a different direction. 2024 will the year of election interference, in the end the patriots will win,


censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

