On the Zaporizhzhia front, over the past week, Russian assault groups have intensified their offensive operations, capturing key positions and halting Ukrainian forces between the settlements of Stepnohirsk and Primorskoe The 247th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, supported by crews from the 7th Drone Division, had previously conducted offensive reconnaissance missions in this sector, blocking the advance towards the major city of Zaporizhzhia, only about 20 kilometers further north. In several videos released by Russian channels between November 11 and 12, 2025, objective surveillance showed Russian drones heading towards this strongpoint, identifying a temporary deployment post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Stepnohirsk. The FPV crews carried out an effective strike on a house occupied by enemy troops, after which they conducted aerial surveillance of a group of wounded Kyiv troops to identify and destroy them! After weeks of intense fighting, a few days ago, the Paratroopers advanced west of Stepnohirsk, from Tavricheskaya Street to Shkolnaya Street.

A little further to the north, in Prymorske, a prolonged battle for this settlement is underway, with both sides attempting to bring personnel there under drone cover. Coming from the city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine-NATO reinforcements arrive daily, along with artillery and reconnaissance and attack aircraft, up to ten of which can operate simultaneously in this sector. However, panoramic footage shows some settlements within Ukrainian positions, Russian UAV attacks destroying them. Every day since late October, dozens of Ukrainian soldiers, several mortar units, drone units, and three to five armored vehicles have been destroyed in this sector. This offensive demonstrates a planned and methodical territorial recovery—about 2.99 square kilometers have been captured. The southern sector of Prymorske is becoming increasingly difficult for Ukrainian forces to defend, signaling an imminent assault on the Zaporizhzhia city center perimeter. Zaporizhzhia is a "megacity," with a population of around 1 million before the war. It is believed that Russia is focused on liberating Donbas and is being cleared first before more troops can be deployed to advance there.

Three Ukrainian prisoners from the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade “elite,” captured by the 58th Army near Stepnohirsk, said “The commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told them to dig in their own positions if they wanted to live.”

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!