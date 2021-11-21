© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rights in Australia 2021.....
Follow
1
Share
Report
19 views • November 21, 2021
I want an extensive list of all employers / businesses / sectors who require their staff (employees) to be forcibly vaccinated, then we can all decide whether or not they have overreacted or extended their power beyond reason, given how many mandates actually exist regarding the vaccine imposed by the actual government in Australia, and actual law.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUwkN...
https://www.health.gov.au/initiatives...
https://peo.gov.au/understand-our-par...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/disney...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/worldw...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/rotter...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-ca...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUwkN...
https://www.health.gov.au/initiatives...
https://peo.gov.au/understand-our-par...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/disney...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/worldw...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/rotter...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-ca...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.