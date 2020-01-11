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Faith in God - the Cause for Israel's Resilience - TV7 Israel News 21.08.19
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5 views • January 11, 2020
Today’s top stories 21.08.19;
1) Israel has reportedly attacked an Iranian target in Iraq, the fourth such known operation in the past several weeks.
2) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declares that the foundation that brought about the inception of the state of Israel, is first and foremost: faith in God.
3) U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the international community to work together with the United States to thwart the Islamic Republic’s malign activities, which according to the top American diplomat, has brought about “devastating humanitarian consequences.”
1) Israel has reportedly attacked an Iranian target in Iraq, the fourth such known operation in the past several weeks.
2) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declares that the foundation that brought about the inception of the state of Israel, is first and foremost: faith in God.
3) U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the international community to work together with the United States to thwart the Islamic Republic’s malign activities, which according to the top American diplomat, has brought about “devastating humanitarian consequences.”
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