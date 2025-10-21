Thunder Fox (1990, Arcade)

Thunder Fox is an action game developed and published by Taito. It was also released for Mega Drive/Genesis.



The story is set in the 20th century (year "19XX"). An unnamed terror organization is swarming the whole world, and it is up to the anti-terror fighters Thunder and Fox to stop them.



The game is similar to another Taito game, The Ninja Warriors, or Konami's Rush'n Attack (aka Green Beret). You mostly walk a straight line from left to right and get swarmed by enemy soldiers. You mostly fight with a knife, but you can also pick up grenades or fire arms. The latter have limited ammo, and you can also punch with the weapon you're holding to save ammo. Weapons are either dropped by defeated armed enemies or found in destructible crates. Apart from weapons, you can also find bonus points and health items. You have got a health bar, and you get to keep your weapon if you loose a life (unless it was your last). Sometimes, you get to control a vehicle until you either leave it or gets destroyed.



The game can be played in two-player co-op.

