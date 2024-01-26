Create New Account
3 Wars to Enslave World - Albert Pike Plan
From 1870 until 2030, the Albert Pike Freemason plan has been executing under elite authority.  The problem is that things are getting stranger.  Even their AI simulations predict a much different ending.  They will go for it anyways.  WW3 has been brewing since 1945 but will go hot soon.  This time there may be another Civil War as well.

