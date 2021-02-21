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Operation Activate Has Begun Operation Information Warfare Concluded #OathEnforcers #WeAreTheStorm
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711 views • February 21, 2021
The Battlefield Has Changed Dramatically. Are We Adapting Quickly Enough?
Plan (B) To Save The World & Restore Our Constitution: #OathEnforcers
Help us build it, if you need to SHOUT you WILL get ON!
Telegram: https://t.me/OathEnforcers
https://steemit.com/@vinceableworld
https://instagram.com/@vinceableworld
https://parler.com/profile/vinceableworld/posts
https://dlive.tv/vinceableworld
https://gab.ai/vinceableworld
https://linkedin.com/in/vinceableworld
https://minds.com/vinceableworld?referrer=vinceableworld
https://twitch.com/vinceableworld
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@vinceableworld:a
https://rumble.com/c/vinceableworld
https://bitchute.com/channel/vinceableworld
https://subscribestar.com/vinceableworld
https://cash.app/$PatriotCamp
https://paypal.me/PatriotCamp
BTC: 166XYJC5o9hM5CyP6uJad7pJHfDUbmG5fV
[email protected] - (719) 377-5985
Discord: https://discord.gg/TrMhzCb
https://wego.social/register?ref=vinceableworld
Plan (B) To Save The World & Restore Our Constitution: #OathEnforcers
Help us build it, if you need to SHOUT you WILL get ON!
Telegram: https://t.me/OathEnforcers
https://steemit.com/@vinceableworld
https://instagram.com/@vinceableworld
https://parler.com/profile/vinceableworld/posts
https://dlive.tv/vinceableworld
https://gab.ai/vinceableworld
https://linkedin.com/in/vinceableworld
https://minds.com/vinceableworld?referrer=vinceableworld
https://twitch.com/vinceableworld
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@vinceableworld:a
https://rumble.com/c/vinceableworld
https://bitchute.com/channel/vinceableworld
https://subscribestar.com/vinceableworld
https://cash.app/$PatriotCamp
https://paypal.me/PatriotCamp
BTC: 166XYJC5o9hM5CyP6uJad7pJHfDUbmG5fV
[email protected] - (719) 377-5985
Discord: https://discord.gg/TrMhzCb
https://wego.social/register?ref=vinceableworld
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