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X22 Report A 02. 16. 22.
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20 views • February 17, 2022
Ep. 2704a - The [CB] Pushes Banning Crypto, Panic Sets In, States Lead The Way
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Inflation hit a 30 year high in Canada. Here in the US inflation is continuing to move higher, the Fed will only have one option in the end, raise rates. Biden blaming energy prices on Ukraine. People ability to use their banking cards in Canada suspended. [CB] panicking, ban crypto now. States are the leading the way.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
Inflation hit a 30 year high in Canada. Here in the US inflation is continuing to move higher, the Fed will only have one option in the end, raise rates. Biden blaming energy prices on Ukraine. People ability to use their banking cards in Canada suspended. [CB] panicking, ban crypto now. States are the leading the way.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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