Clean Movies Make More Money, Not Less, Movieguide’s Robert Baehr, On Hollywood And Restoring The Foundations Of Society, At CPAC-2021

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I'm not sure that the people who want to destroy America and humanity care about the money as much as the power they wield, but for those who would like to turn a profit, it is nice to know, that best way to do so is to work toward restoring human dignity. God Bless those Who Bless God!