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Because there are no tests that can identify anything physically wrong, psychiatrists don’t know what to treat.
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130 views • January 09, 2021
Because there are no tests that can identify anything physically wrong, psychiatrists don’t know what to treat, and because of this, psychiatric treatment is mainly guesswork with very little actual science.
To appear more scientific, psychiatrists claim that their “disorders” come from a chemical imbalance in the brain.
This claim has never been proven true, since there are no tests to assess the chemical status of a living person’s brain or how to determine what a correct chemical balance looks like.
There are far too many workable alternatives to psychiatric drugging to list them all here. Psychiatry, on the other hand, insists there are no such options and fights to keep psychiatric drugging as the only alternative.
Patients and physicians must urge their government representatives to endorse and support the funding of non-drug workable alternatives to dangerous drugs.
The psychiatric mantra that psych drugs correct a ‘chemical imbalance’ in the brain has essentially been dumped.
The false idea was used to convince people there might be something useful in taking the drugs.
At the end of the day, it was just an impressive marketing strategy that created untold destruction.
Misled by drug marketing efforts, 100 million people worldwide take psychotropic drugs, convinced they are correcting a physical or chemical imbalance in their body.
In reality, they are taking substances so dangerous their side effects range from hallucinations to psychosis and suicide.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/psychiatry-an-industry-of-death/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
To appear more scientific, psychiatrists claim that their “disorders” come from a chemical imbalance in the brain.
This claim has never been proven true, since there are no tests to assess the chemical status of a living person’s brain or how to determine what a correct chemical balance looks like.
There are far too many workable alternatives to psychiatric drugging to list them all here. Psychiatry, on the other hand, insists there are no such options and fights to keep psychiatric drugging as the only alternative.
Patients and physicians must urge their government representatives to endorse and support the funding of non-drug workable alternatives to dangerous drugs.
The psychiatric mantra that psych drugs correct a ‘chemical imbalance’ in the brain has essentially been dumped.
The false idea was used to convince people there might be something useful in taking the drugs.
At the end of the day, it was just an impressive marketing strategy that created untold destruction.
Misled by drug marketing efforts, 100 million people worldwide take psychotropic drugs, convinced they are correcting a physical or chemical imbalance in their body.
In reality, they are taking substances so dangerous their side effects range from hallucinations to psychosis and suicide.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/psychiatry-an-industry-of-death/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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