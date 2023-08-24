Christianity 102

July 23, 2023
Pastor Dean continues his teachings on the basics of Christianity by digging into what it means to receive the Holy Spirit and cast out devils. All Christians should be fervently chasing after the gifts of the Spirit and standing up against the wiles of the devil and his demons. Don't overcomplicate your faith; read God's Word and do as Jesus did!
"And when he had said this, he breathed on them, and saith unto them, Receive ye the Holy Ghost" John 20:22
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.