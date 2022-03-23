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All NWO Satanist humans in underground shelters will become livestock & eaten by their Draco bosses
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460 views • March 23, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022). All the Satanist human homo-sapiens specie populace in the underground shelters will be used as human meat livestock food and eaten by their Draco reptilian chimera alien bosses, after we real Christians are finished with our warnings and are raptured up to heaven. All the humans left on the surface of the earth will be cannibalized by other humans. Only 5 million people will be left on the earth. Warn all your church donators as the Bible’s “watchman on the wall,” so that your church donators will think you are a complete lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac and leave your church. Do not dare insult our God and his precious blood shed on the cross, and desecrate his 100% truth that we real Christians share, including the part about getting eaten by the reptilians as livestock human meat food, in order to prevent getting assassinated and your family slaughtered and all your church donators leaving you thinking that you are a crazy lunatic. Do it now and not tomorrow. Warn all our putrid despicable dumb enemies who are trying to kill us, because Jesus commanded us to love our enemies. The millions and millions of Satanists and witches are inside your accursed Western feminist nations’ “Bible verse redefining” “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s trousers cross-dressing” crazy lunatic religious Christian freak hordes’ churches. Warn these Satanist pastors and witch church members, too. They are your pastors and husbands and wives and friends and church elders and definitely a lot of your feminist “women’s head coverings rebelling” church women’s groups leaders and church Sunday school teachers and people from the other 34 million Luciferian homes in America. Preach this sermon now, so that all your church donators will leave you, and all your enemies will come to try to kill you frantically to try to silence you, and slaughter your family, and cut off all your income, and cook you alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms, and shoot you with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons from next door homes and rooms, and try to shoot you in the head in your apartment lobby. Do it now and not tomorrow! If you remain silent to condone all of this evil as a cowardly traitor “Bible’s fake watchman on the wall,” because you are afraid your reputation pride will be destroyed in front of all these millions and millions of “men’s trousers cross-dressing” Western feminist nations’ crazy lunatic church donator women in your churches who replaced Jesus with the Jezebel demon spirit, and who are destined to be genocide massacred by the “Order 666 human extermination command” from Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara Shiva) and his Shambhala Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils, then the blood of millions of humans and your enemies will be on your hands. You will be responsible for all their deaths as a traitor to humanity and God, because you did not inform them that they will all be eaten in their underground shelters by 10 feet tall Draco reptilian chimera aliens and most of their “God bless pedophile cannibal Satanist 34 million Luciferian home America” and “God bless the pedophile cannibal Satanist Queen” and “33.3% non-human population Western feminist nations” people will be massacred in a bloodbath after we real Christians and the Holy Spirit is gone from the earth, and all hell breaks loose with its demons upon the earth.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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