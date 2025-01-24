EPISODE 408: STARGATE TO HELL?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Medical Freedom Makes Inaugural Splash; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Oracle CEO Larry Ellison’s $500 Billion AI/mRNA Cancer Vaccine Commitment, Biden Pardons Fauci on his Last Day, and Trump Orders include WHO Withdrawal and Reinstatement of Unvaxxed Military; mRNA Pioneer Shares Concerns About Larry Ellison’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine Announcement.
Guest: Robert Malone, MD