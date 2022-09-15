Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Power of Prayer for a Prodigal son - J.D. Farag
0 views
channel image
gocephas
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

This is about the power of prayer. What's going on today covers all prophetic  boxes covering prophecies. The prophecies have either come to pass or are in process of coming to pass. The swiftness is stunning. He has a list of 10 prophecies. The first box is 1948 that got the ball rolling, the rebirth of Israel  (Isa 56:8) Never before has that happened. Mirror

Keywords
prayerprophecyrebirth of israel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket