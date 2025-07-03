3/7/25 TRUMP: EU/UKR PEACE SQUEEZE! Bessent: Cabal Arbitrage! EU Nuke Threat as 5 Eyes Blind!

3/7/25 Trump is executing a precision strategy to end the Ukraine war before the EU can either stage a fake attack or liquidate Russian seized assets to fund an EU army. Meanwhile, Sec. Treasury Bessent is defeating the Globalist bankster economic hit(Middle)men trying to tank the US economic recovery...and Much More! The Trump Team Cartel Babylon Counter Revolution is Kicking Ass! Prayers are paramount during these tricky weeks, keep the Prayer Wave Going! We ARE FREE!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





Elon Musk on X

https://x.com/elonmusk

https://x.com/DOGE





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Pope speaks for 35 seconds from deathbed (audio):

https://x.com/TaxmanTm/status/1897755330693489065





Trump Team meets with Ukraine officials opposed to Zelensky:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/senior-trump-team-officials-hold-secret-discussions-top/





Biden's signatures Auto-pen, Trump: Nullify All EO's:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/report-nearly-all-bidens-official-signatures-were-autopens/





EU Nuclear Deterrence Option, Gen. Zuluzhny, Ukr. Amb. to UK declares USA threat to World Order:









Still timely~ watch Mikki Willis’ 2023 The Great Awakening:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fDWZjvNUC8





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv





"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!