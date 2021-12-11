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Laura Eisenhower - Navigating the Madness, feat. Alex Collier
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694 views • December 11, 2021
Laura Eisenhower hosts David Nino Rodriguez and Alex Collier for an in depth discussion of the current political and spiritual status of planet Earth, Light vs Dark, Transhumanism, COVID, adrenochrome, and the nefarious nature of the Globalist Agenda. Must see...
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2021
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2021
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