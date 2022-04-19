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Is it time to declare a health emergency?
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130 views • April 19, 2022
As more and more becomes known about the jabs from the FDA document release, it may well be past time to declare a medical emergency.
This week, we expect to see even more proof that the jabs are neither safe or effective, and in fact are harmful and even deadly.
Plus, should we expect to see more empty shelves in the stores in the weeks ahead?
Follow us on Telegram https://t.me/renegademedia
This week, we expect to see even more proof that the jabs are neither safe or effective, and in fact are harmful and even deadly.
Plus, should we expect to see more empty shelves in the stores in the weeks ahead?
Follow us on Telegram https://t.me/renegademedia
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