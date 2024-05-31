The 5 Heavy Metals and 2 Industrial Solvents In APEEL

Apeel’s founder claims his spray you cannot wash off, on produce, is just "food protecting food.”
He said it is just like the lemon peel protects the lemon, only it’s for food like strawberries. Which makes no sense because the first foods Apeel Sciences started spraying were limes and apples, which already have a peel.
But if it’s “just food protecting food,” why is THIS in James Rogers’ filing with the FDA? These are the five heavy metals and two industrial solvents used in making the product.
