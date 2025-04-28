🔴The Russian army has liberated Kamenka in the Kharkov region, the Ministry of Defense reported - Some surrendered

Z: The Russian army has liberated Kamenka in the Kharkov region, the Ministry of Defense reported.

Adding:

BREAKING! Putin Announces Ceasefire for the 80th Anniversary of Victory

A ceasefire will be in effect from midnight on May 7 to midnight on May 10. During this period, all military actions will be halted.

"Should the Ukrainian side violate the ceasefire, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will provide an appropriate and effective response," reads the Kremlin's statement.