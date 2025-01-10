CONGESTION PRICING 📉 EPIC FAIL ROLLOUT IN NYC❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wall Street Apes - American gives a New York City “Congestion Report” after Democrats started their new congestion pricing in Manhattan It’s now a literal ghost town….. This is going to DESTROY businesses and the people living there, just like residents said it would This is at 9:13am (WOW)
