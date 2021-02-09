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Covid mRNA Vaccine Is Largest Experiment Ever, Ends 2023, CDC Says It's Safe? Look At the #'s Dead, & Injured (MIRRORED)
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736 views • February 09, 2021
Covid mRNA Vaccine Is Largest Experiment Ever, Ends 2023, CDC Says It's Safe? Look At the #'s Dead, & Injured (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/Covid-mRNA-Vaccine-Is-Largest-Experiment-Ever%2C-Ends-2023%2C-CDC-Says-It%27s-Safe--Look-At-the--%27s-Dead%2C---Injured:1

I gathered as many articles as I could on those dying, and adversely effected soon after vaccination. I read excepts from articles that should tell any rational adult the Covid vaccines are not safe. I hope you will circulate the information. Thank you for watching.

Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you

Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...

and
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...

https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0

http://www.theblogmire.com/the-largest-experiment-on-humans-ever-seen/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/501-deaths-10748-other-injuries-reported-following-covid-vaccine-latest-cdc-data-show?utm_source=top_news&;utm_campaign=standard

https://www.globalresearch.ca/329-deaths-and-9516-other-injuries-in-u-s-reported-following-covid-vaccine/5735968

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/181-dead-in-the-u-s-during-2-week-period-from-experimental-covid-injections-how-long-will-we-continue-to-allow-mass-murder-by-lethal-injection/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fauci-covid-19-vaccine-may-become-mandatory/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/cardiothoracic-surgeon-warns-fda-pfizer-on-immunological-danger-of-covid-vaccines-in-recently-convalescent-and-asymptomatic-carriers

https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/german-microbiologist-and-medical-professor-issues-serious-warnings-about-a-covid-vaccine/

https://yorkcountychiefs.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/213/2020/12/Vaccination-Declination-Form.pdf

https://theduran.com/pfizer-admits-vaccine-does-not-prevent-covid/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/no-guarantee-covid-vaccines-prevent-infection/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pregnant-or-under-18-dont-get-modernas-covid-vaccine/

https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/globalist-klaus-schwab-everybody-vaccinated.html

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/moderna-ceo-says-the-world-will-have-to-live-with-covid-forever/

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13945800/lockdown-summer-over-50s-normal/#

https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/the-uk-govt-admits-that-covid-injections-are-basically-pointless-since-they-offer-no-protection-against-reinfection.html

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1191568/reported-deaths-from-covid-by-age-us/

https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/covid-vaccines-biological-weapons-of-mass-destruction-says-wyoming-medical-doctor-and-manager-for-wyomings-state-public-health-department/

https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/dr-lee-merritt-animal-studies-mrna-technology-all-animals-died.html

https://humansarefree.com/2021/02/respected-doctor-who-studied-bioweapons-believes-covid-19-jabs-are-a-form-of-weaponized-medicine.html

https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/horrific-latent-deaths-predicted-among-the-elderly-by-genetics-professor-after-immunization-with-rna-vaccines.html

https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/moderna-mrna-jabs-operating-system-program-humans.html

https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/minnesota-doctor-fights-medical-boards-attempt-to-restrict-informed-consent-for-vaccines-and-free-speech-at-the-national-level/

https://ahrp.org/government-consigned-israeli-population-to-be-human-subjects-in-a-massive-experiment/

https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/vera-sharav-holocaust-survivor-america-is-at-a-crossroads-defy-authority-or-become-like-nazi-germany/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/injured-by-vaccine-how-to-report-it/

https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/doctors-around-the-world-issue-dire-warning-do-not-get-the-covid-vaccine/

Ten Stages Of Genocide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IsHZXjvNVVQb/

LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/Covid-mRNA-Vaccine-Is-Largest-Experiment-Ever,-Ends-2023,-CDC-Says-It's-Safe--Look-At-the--'s-Dead,---Injured#1
Claim ID
10c5ad57d646e94b2ab7631245191c375cc99716
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
Keywords
deathvaccinegenocidebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy