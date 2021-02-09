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Covid mRNA Vaccine Is Largest Experiment Ever, Ends 2023, CDC Says It's Safe? Look At the #'s Dead, & Injured (MIRRORED)
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Covid mRNA Vaccine Is Largest Experiment Ever, Ends 2023, CDC Says It's Safe? Look At the #'s Dead, & Injured (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/Covid-mRNA-Vaccine-Is-Largest-Experiment-Ever%2C-Ends-2023%2C-CDC-Says-It%27s-Safe--Look-At-the--%27s-Dead%2C---Injured:1
I gathered as many articles as I could on those dying, and adversely effected soon after vaccination. I read excepts from articles that should tell any rational adult the Covid vaccines are not safe. I hope you will circulate the information. Thank you for watching.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
and
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
http://www.theblogmire.com/the-largest-experiment-on-humans-ever-seen/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/501-deaths-10748-other-injuries-reported-following-covid-vaccine-latest-cdc-data-show?utm_source=top_news&;utm_campaign=standard
https://www.globalresearch.ca/329-deaths-and-9516-other-injuries-in-u-s-reported-following-covid-vaccine/5735968
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/181-dead-in-the-u-s-during-2-week-period-from-experimental-covid-injections-how-long-will-we-continue-to-allow-mass-murder-by-lethal-injection/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fauci-covid-19-vaccine-may-become-mandatory/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/cardiothoracic-surgeon-warns-fda-pfizer-on-immunological-danger-of-covid-vaccines-in-recently-convalescent-and-asymptomatic-carriers
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/german-microbiologist-and-medical-professor-issues-serious-warnings-about-a-covid-vaccine/
https://yorkcountychiefs.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/213/2020/12/Vaccination-Declination-Form.pdf
https://theduran.com/pfizer-admits-vaccine-does-not-prevent-covid/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/no-guarantee-covid-vaccines-prevent-infection/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pregnant-or-under-18-dont-get-modernas-covid-vaccine/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/globalist-klaus-schwab-everybody-vaccinated.html
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/moderna-ceo-says-the-world-will-have-to-live-with-covid-forever/
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13945800/lockdown-summer-over-50s-normal/#
https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/the-uk-govt-admits-that-covid-injections-are-basically-pointless-since-they-offer-no-protection-against-reinfection.html
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1191568/reported-deaths-from-covid-by-age-us/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/covid-vaccines-biological-weapons-of-mass-destruction-says-wyoming-medical-doctor-and-manager-for-wyomings-state-public-health-department/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/dr-lee-merritt-animal-studies-mrna-technology-all-animals-died.html
https://humansarefree.com/2021/02/respected-doctor-who-studied-bioweapons-believes-covid-19-jabs-are-a-form-of-weaponized-medicine.html
https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/horrific-latent-deaths-predicted-among-the-elderly-by-genetics-professor-after-immunization-with-rna-vaccines.html
https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/moderna-mrna-jabs-operating-system-program-humans.html
https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/minnesota-doctor-fights-medical-boards-attempt-to-restrict-informed-consent-for-vaccines-and-free-speech-at-the-national-level/
https://ahrp.org/government-consigned-israeli-population-to-be-human-subjects-in-a-massive-experiment/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/vera-sharav-holocaust-survivor-america-is-at-a-crossroads-defy-authority-or-become-like-nazi-germany/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/injured-by-vaccine-how-to-report-it/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/doctors-around-the-world-issue-dire-warning-do-not-get-the-covid-vaccine/
Ten Stages Of Genocide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IsHZXjvNVVQb/
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/Covid-mRNA-Vaccine-Is-Largest-Experiment-Ever,-Ends-2023,-CDC-Says-It's-Safe--Look-At-the--'s-Dead,---Injured#1
Claim ID
10c5ad57d646e94b2ab7631245191c375cc99716
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
Mirrored from LBRY channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/Covid-mRNA-Vaccine-Is-Largest-Experiment-Ever%2C-Ends-2023%2C-CDC-Says-It%27s-Safe--Look-At-the--%27s-Dead%2C---Injured:1
I gathered as many articles as I could on those dying, and adversely effected soon after vaccination. I read excepts from articles that should tell any rational adult the Covid vaccines are not safe. I hope you will circulate the information. Thank you for watching.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
and
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
http://www.theblogmire.com/the-largest-experiment-on-humans-ever-seen/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/501-deaths-10748-other-injuries-reported-following-covid-vaccine-latest-cdc-data-show?utm_source=top_news&;utm_campaign=standard
https://www.globalresearch.ca/329-deaths-and-9516-other-injuries-in-u-s-reported-following-covid-vaccine/5735968
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/181-dead-in-the-u-s-during-2-week-period-from-experimental-covid-injections-how-long-will-we-continue-to-allow-mass-murder-by-lethal-injection/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fauci-covid-19-vaccine-may-become-mandatory/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/cardiothoracic-surgeon-warns-fda-pfizer-on-immunological-danger-of-covid-vaccines-in-recently-convalescent-and-asymptomatic-carriers
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/german-microbiologist-and-medical-professor-issues-serious-warnings-about-a-covid-vaccine/
https://yorkcountychiefs.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/213/2020/12/Vaccination-Declination-Form.pdf
https://theduran.com/pfizer-admits-vaccine-does-not-prevent-covid/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/no-guarantee-covid-vaccines-prevent-infection/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pregnant-or-under-18-dont-get-modernas-covid-vaccine/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/globalist-klaus-schwab-everybody-vaccinated.html
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/moderna-ceo-says-the-world-will-have-to-live-with-covid-forever/
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13945800/lockdown-summer-over-50s-normal/#
https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/the-uk-govt-admits-that-covid-injections-are-basically-pointless-since-they-offer-no-protection-against-reinfection.html
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1191568/reported-deaths-from-covid-by-age-us/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/covid-vaccines-biological-weapons-of-mass-destruction-says-wyoming-medical-doctor-and-manager-for-wyomings-state-public-health-department/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/dr-lee-merritt-animal-studies-mrna-technology-all-animals-died.html
https://humansarefree.com/2021/02/respected-doctor-who-studied-bioweapons-believes-covid-19-jabs-are-a-form-of-weaponized-medicine.html
https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/horrific-latent-deaths-predicted-among-the-elderly-by-genetics-professor-after-immunization-with-rna-vaccines.html
https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/moderna-mrna-jabs-operating-system-program-humans.html
https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/minnesota-doctor-fights-medical-boards-attempt-to-restrict-informed-consent-for-vaccines-and-free-speech-at-the-national-level/
https://ahrp.org/government-consigned-israeli-population-to-be-human-subjects-in-a-massive-experiment/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/vera-sharav-holocaust-survivor-america-is-at-a-crossroads-defy-authority-or-become-like-nazi-germany/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/injured-by-vaccine-how-to-report-it/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/doctors-around-the-world-issue-dire-warning-do-not-get-the-covid-vaccine/
Ten Stages Of Genocide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IsHZXjvNVVQb/
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/Covid-mRNA-Vaccine-Is-Largest-Experiment-Ever,-Ends-2023,-CDC-Says-It's-Safe--Look-At-the--'s-Dead,---Injured#1
Claim ID
10c5ad57d646e94b2ab7631245191c375cc99716
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
Keywords
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